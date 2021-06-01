Two cops suspended after woman files complaint

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rachakonda Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat suspended Ramannapet Circle Inspector and Sub-Inspector on charges of dereliction of duties. A woman from Ramannapet approached the Commissioner stating that the two officials failed to take action against a fake religious saint, who reportedly sexually assaulted her and extorted money from her. When the woman approached local police, they reportedly hushed up the issue, following which the woman approached the Commissioner seeking justice.

After a detailed inquiry, it was found that the woman’s grievance was not addressed and her complaint was neglected. Holding the Circle Inspector Srinivas and Sub-Inspector Chandrashekar responsible for negligence, the Commissioner issued suspension orders. Meanwhile, a case was also registered on the woman’s complaint.