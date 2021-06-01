Two Hyderabad corporation staffers caught while receiving Rs 20,000 bribe

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Sleuths with the Anti-Corruption Bureau on Monday laid a trap and caught Deputy Executive Engineer P Mahalaxmi and Sanitary Field Assistant Y Vijay Kumar while they were receiving a bribe of `Rs 20,000 from the family member of a deceased GHMC employee in exchange for a job.

ACB officials said A Salamma, who works as a sweeper under Kapra circle, got the job on compassionate ground after the sudden death of her husband in August 2020.

For her to continue in the job, the accused officials allegedly demanded a bribe from her. As per their instructions, her son A Srinivas went to a hotel at Nacharam to hand over the bribe amount.

ACB officials laid a trap and caught the officials red-handed. The bribe amount was recovered from them and the chemical test also yielded positive results. They were arrested, produced before the court and sent to judicial remand.