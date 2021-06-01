STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two Hyderabad corporation staffers caught while receiving Rs 20,000 bribe

ACB officials said A Salamma, who works as a sweeper under Kapra circle, got the job on compassionate ground after the sudden death of her husband in August 2020.

Published: 01st June 2021 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2021 02:16 PM   |  A+A-

The accused Y Vijay Kumar (left) and P Mahalaxmi.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Sleuths with the Anti-Corruption Bureau on Monday laid a trap and caught Deputy Executive Engineer P Mahalaxmi and Sanitary Field Assistant Y Vijay Kumar while they were receiving a bribe of `Rs 20,000 from the family member of a deceased GHMC employee in exchange for a job. 

For her to continue in the job, the accused officials allegedly demanded a bribe from her. As per their instructions, her son A Srinivas went to a hotel at Nacharam to hand over the bribe amount.

ACB officials laid a trap and caught the officials red-handed. The bribe amount was recovered from them and the chemical test also yielded positive results. They  were arrested, produced before the court and sent to judicial remand.

