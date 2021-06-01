STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Why choose only one when you can have both?

Two-in-one food trend is here to stay

Half-and-half style cakes are now commonly ordered for events.

By Sri Jahnavi
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: When it comes to food, tastes and preferences differ from person to person. One person may choose a chocolate cake, and another may choose strawberry. The problem is compounded if there are children in the house or twins with different tastes in food celebrating their birthdays. However, it is no longer a problem because bakers have started baking two-in-one flavour cakes. Not only cakes, this two-in-one trend has picked up with chocolates, muffins, pizzas and a variety of other dishes. This new method saves food, serves a new flavour for customers and quickly resolves difficult situations created by kids.

Samuel, a chef who just began home baking, says he has made a number of ‘half and half’ style cakes in recent months, particularly for twins’ birthdays and anniversaries. He stated that his next most popular recipe was half and half muffins. “It’s my favourite way of baking because I like the idea of saving food rather than purchasing two different cakes and having clients waste it. As this half-and-half food style is trendy, it encourages me to experiment with and learn new types of baking combinations,” he says. Even while bakers like him may make more money when two cakes are purchased, he says that clients who are able to eat the cake without wasting it offers him more happiness. 

Two-in-one combination pizzas, according to Vandana, a chef at a reputed pizzeria, are doing exceptionally well today. She says that many couples, friends, and families who want to try different flavours of pizza love this offer of selling two-in-one pizzas since it’s budget friendly and allows them to finish a pizza together comfortably. “This trend is not only profitable, but also allows cooks to experiment with new flavours and recipes on a daily basis. Getting positive and happy comments from clients means a lot to us, and this trend has boosted our company’s good ratings,” she said.

According to Pranav, the owner of a well-known bakery, half-and-half style cakes are now commonly ordered for events such as anniversaries, twins celebrating their birthdays, and even adults celebrating their birthdays. The most popular cake is currently a combo of fruit cake and chocolate, as the youth like chocolate and the adults in the family like fruit cake. He goes on to suggest that ice cream and donuts are two other items that people want to purchase. 

“The public is always looking for something new, and such delectable combinations are drawing a large number of customers, making it one of the hottest trends. Many cooking establishments have adopted this trend because it meets their customers’ needs while also allowing them to make a profit,” he adds.

Popular 2-in-1 combos
Cakes: Chocolate and fruit, strawberry and chocolate, black forest and vanilla
Doughnuts: Chocolate and vanilla, strawberry and chocolate, cookies and cream.
Ice cream: Mango and vanilla, chocolate and almonds mix with vanilla, strawberry and black currant
Pizzas: Chicken and pepperoni

