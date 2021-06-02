STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Babies and new moms need extra care this pandemic 

However, as the pandemic wreaks more havoc on employment, health infrastructure and mental health of the people, the number of pregnancies is steadily dropping. 

Published: 02nd June 2021 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2021 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

People with their new born. (File Photo | G Pattabi Raman)

By HYMAVATHI M
Express News Service

HYDERABAD :  In 2020, the UNICEF estimated that 20.1 million babies will be born under the shadow of the Covid-19 pandemic in India and the country will lead the ‘post-pandemic baby boom’. However, as the pandemic wreaks more havoc on employment, health infrastructure and mental health of the people, the number of pregnancies is steadily dropping. 

Nevertheless, many moms welcomed their bundles of joy into this world amidst the lockdowns, increased isolation and anxieties about their newborns. Srivalli and Sandeep welcomed Ashwatthama into their world last year at Rainbow Hospital during a lockdown. As the hospital allows only one person to stay with the patient as the caretaker, both the parents had struggled to take care of their newborn. Srivalli, a homemaker in Hyderabad, recalls hows exhausting it was to care for a newborn along with a toddler, despite her husband pitching in. “When my first child was born, the house was filled with relatives who came to see the baby. They would take turns looking after the baby and I got to rest back then. Now, it’s just Sandeep and I, we are managing the household and looking after both our kids. It gets very tiring,” she says.

Gayathri returned to her hometown once the lockdown was announced as she felt it would be easier to raise her newborn with the help of her family. She had a C-section delivery, which meant increased post-delivery care for a week in hospital. But Gayathri was urged by the hospital to leave within three days to prevent a Covid infection. During the lockdown, her family’s economic condition deteriorated and due to lack of proper nourishment, she often had trouble feeding her newborn. “To make things worse, I had a tiff with one of my relatives who wanted to see my child. I refused as I was scared the baby would get infected. Due to situations like these and financial troubles, there is constant anxiety. But I’m glad to be in my hometown. Ours is a joint family of 19 members and they all take turns in caring for Iniya,” Gayathri says. 

Dr Gitanjali, MBBS, DNB - Obstetrics & Gynecology at Brundavan Woman and Child Care, says the biggest anxiety pregnant women face is the risk of their newborn contracting Covid. She said they have reduced the number of physical visits to the hospital as much as possible. “Mothers who gave birth during the lockdown are physically, mentally, and financially exhausted. A lot of Covid-positive mothers experience breathlessness and a dip in saturation levels, forcing them to get a preterm delivery. Since we need to follow Covid protocols, mothers are delivering babies in isolation only to be followed with separation from the newborn. This is extremely stressful for them and causes various complications,” she says. 

A positive atmosphere is essential for a mother while they experience long periods of isolation and anxiety related to the pandemic. In turbulent times like these, families should share as much workload as possible and create a warm and happy environment for moms and babies.

