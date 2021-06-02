DeMo scam: ED files prosecution complaint

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a prosecution complaint on Tuesday in the infamous demonetisation scam involving city-based Musaddilal Gems and Jewels Private Limited, Vaishnavi Bullion Private Limited, Musaddilal Jewellers Private Limited and several other jewellers and their chartered accountants.

These jewellers and their associates used the demonetisation exercise to convert their unaccounted black money into white money and also to earn windfall profit, the investigation revealed. As a result, Rs 111 crore was deposited immediately after the announcement of demonetisation on November 8, 2016. According to ED, promoters of these firms, Kailash Gupta, Nitin Gupta and Nikhil Gupta, created around 5,911 fictitious sale invoices attributing fake sales during the short relaxation period between 8 pm to 12 pm after demonetisation was announced and deposited 111 crore in their bank accounts.

The major part of deposited black money belonged to the main accused Kailash Gupta and his family members. They used a part of the amount to repay their loans, pay due taxes and used the remaining amount to buy gold. The extensive fund trail investigation by ED found that the total proceeds of crime generated in this scam was `139 crore.

A Provisional Attachment Order was issued in February 2021, attaching both movable and immovable properties worth Rs 130.57 crore, which included jewellery worth `86 crore, which was seized during the earlier searches conducted by ED. Two prosecution complaints were filed earlier by the agency against 13 individuals and entities.

A total of 41 entities and individuals have been charged with the offence of money laundering, as they knowingly layered the amount into the bank accounts of Musaddilal Group to claim the same as untainted money, then converted the same into gold bullion which was further sold for profit, a release from the ED said.

