STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

DeMo scam: ED files prosecution complaint

City-based jewellers deposited `111 crore using 5,911 fictitious sale invoices after DeMo annoucement in Nov 2016

Published: 02nd June 2021 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2021 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

Enforcement Directorate

Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a prosecution complaint on Tuesday in the infamous demonetisation scam involving city-based Musaddilal Gems and Jewels Private Limited, Vaishnavi Bullion Private Limited, Musaddilal Jewellers Private Limited and several other jewellers and their chartered accountants.

These jewellers and their associates used the demonetisation exercise to convert their unaccounted black money into white money and also to earn windfall profit, the investigation revealed. As a result, Rs 111 crore was deposited immediately after the announcement of demonetisation on November 8, 2016. According to ED, promoters of these firms, Kailash Gupta, Nitin Gupta and Nikhil Gupta, created around 5,911 fictitious sale invoices attributing fake sales during the short relaxation period between 8 pm to 12 pm after demonetisation was announced and deposited 111 crore in their bank accounts.

The major part of deposited black money belonged to the main accused Kailash Gupta and his family members. They used a part of the amount to repay their loans, pay due taxes and used the remaining amount to buy gold. The extensive fund trail investigation by ED found that the total proceeds of crime generated in this scam was `139 crore.

A Provisional Attachment Order was issued in February 2021, attaching both movable and immovable properties worth Rs 130.57 crore, which included jewellery worth `86 crore, which was seized during the earlier searches conducted by ED. Two prosecution complaints were filed earlier by the agency against 13 individuals and entities.

A total of 41 entities and individuals have been charged with the offence of money laundering, as they knowingly layered the amount into the bank accounts of Musaddilal Group to claim the same as untainted money, then converted the same into gold bullion which was further sold for profit, a release from the ED said.

41 entities and individuals have been charged with the offence of money laundering. The investigation by ED found that total proceeds of crime generated in this scam was Rs 139 crore.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
demonetisation scam Hyderanad
India Matters
A health worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 (Photo | AP)
Norms for clearing foreign-made Covid-19 vaccines eased by DCGI
Express Illustrations
Ayurveda-Allopathy COVID-19 treatment study effective: Gujarat government
The court also said that it was not going to issue any interim order at this stage. (File Photo | AP)
Google claims new IT rules not applicable to its search engine: HC seeks Centre's stand
Dilip Yadav’s son will have to undergo operation for permanent cure. (Photo | Express)
Jharkhand man pedals 400 km once a month for ailing son amid Covid lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasik Ayurvedic Chai by Teabox
Ayurveda-Allopathy COVID-19 treatment study effective: Gujarat government
Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (Photo | PTI)
Trouble for Maha govt Speculation rife as Fadnavis calls Sharad Pawar, Eknath Khadse
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp