GHMC switches to app for vaccination after misuse of coupon system

From Wednesday, the GHMC sanitation, health wing and Urban Community Development staff will visit various markets.

A woman takes the jab at Fever Hospital in Hyderabad as Covid vaccination drive resumed in the State on Tuesday

A woman takes the jab at Fever Hospital in Hyderabad as Covid vaccination drive resumed in the State on Tuesday.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  With a large number of ineligible persons, including political leaders and their followers, misusing the coupons (tokens) for Covid-19 vaccinations, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has decided to do away with the coupon system. Instead, the potential super spreaders will be registered through a mobile app under the State government’s vaccination portal, which generates e-coupons to make sure that only those who are under the high risk category are administered with the free vaccine.

From Wednesday, the GHMC sanitation, health wing and Urban Community Development staff will visit various markets. The details of the beneficiaries will be entered in the app following which they will receive a text message, which will serve as an e-coupon. The person needs to show the e-coupon at the vaccination centre to enter its premises and receive the vaccine. 

