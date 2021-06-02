Hyderabad skincare evangelists show the way

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : We can safely say that we have become more ‘vocal for local’ after the pandemic struck. From homemade food to native immunity boosters, the new trend is to look inwards. With increasing health consciousness among the public, people are on the lookout for local brands that use the ancient knowledge of Ayurveda and natural ingredients to build sustainable products.

We talk to three women entrepreneurs from Hyderabad who are formulating new beauty mantras every day. While two of them are established brands, one of them is a startup ideated by a teenager who wants to spread the goodness of hand-made offerings.

Natural and handmade

Along with grasping the concepts of brand management in her BBA course, Seethala also runs a skincare startup. She decided to go big with an idea that was the result of a school project. She says: “Saka and Sasa Organics is a one-year-old startup initiated during the lockdown last year. We make handmade soaps and other natural skincare products. Our products range from soaps, lip balms, herbal oils to natural body powders and more. During the past few months, we have participated in various events including Aromale pop-ups and Lamakaan Sunday markets. We are available on the online platform of Unekha and physically present in the Klimom Farm Cafe.” The firm has nine offerings now, which are, the founder says, guided by the core principles of ‘100% zero waste’, ‘natural and locally-sourced ingredients’ and ‘handmade’.

Ayurveda to the rescue

For Renji Anooj, it was a simple decision to keep Ayurveda’s and her family’s legacy alive that led her to launch her own brand. She hails from a family of naturopaths, Ayurvedic doctors and surgeons. “All the products from Shesha Ayurveda are 100% natural, 100% cruelty-free and free from parabens, silicones, petroleum, derivatives, artificial colour and artificial fragrances. Authentic Ayurveda is a promise of purity and elegance that our brand carries high on its shoulder and we pride ourselves on being an ethical and responsible beauty company,” says the founder.

While she lives in Hyderabad, her products are manufactured in Kerala. “We prepare all traditional formulations like Kumkumadi Skin Brightening Rituals and Neelibringadi Intensive Hair Treatment Oil by following the ancient reference texts. One of our unique products is Kasturi Manjal and we are the first brand to introduce it in the market. It’s a kind of aromatic turmeric that is beneficial for the skin,” says Renji. When asked about the effect of the pandemic on her business, the entrepreneur says: “Our sales went down after the airports closed as we had stalls there. But the online sales picked up. More and people are looking for Ayurvedic solutions for all ailments now, and that includes haircare and skincare concerns too.”

Towards sustainability

It was Bindu Amrutham’s own quest for a remedy to her baby’s eczema that led her to establish a skincare brand. After trying every medicine in the market, she used some locally sourced solutions that gave her instant results. She felt that there was a gap in the market where customers were buying exorbitant foreign-made products, but still did not get the desired results. “Besides the eczema, I was looking for a solution for my acne, too. My experiments made me launch a moisturiser for acne, which became a bestseller.”

Armed with BTech and MBA degrees, skincare was not something that Bindu was planning to get into, but destiny had other plans. In order to find a cure for eczema, Bindu started studying skincare and also completed several certificate courses. The learning, she says, never stops. With cleansers, serums, face oils and moisturisers, her brand Suganda has found acceptance among people with all skin types. “I believe in products that perform and are sustainable. For example, there are many brands that use sandalwood in their formulations. I have always wondered about the need to use a tree species which is already endangered. As a sustainable product advocate, I look for ingredients that can help us find solutions without causing great harm to the environment.”