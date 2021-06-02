KTR responds to plea of suicidal cab driver’s kin

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Unable to pay monthly the EMI (Equated Monthly Installment), a cab driver attempted suicide and remained hopsitalised for the past three days. On Tuesday, the family members, which exhausted all their resources to save him, requested Minister KT Rama Rao via Twitter.

The cab driver K Venkata Kasi Eshwardu, who was working with cab aggregator Uber and a resident of Uppal, attempted suicide on May 29 by consuming pesticides and was shifted to Aditya hospital in Uppal. “My brother who was unable to pay the EMI consumed pesticide, to take his life. Now his condition is serious and we have exhausted all resources. The hospital is asking for more money for rescuing him. Please help me, Sir (sic),” his family member Ranganath tweeted in Telugu.

Speaking to Express, Ranganath said that in response to the tweet, details were collected by officials at KTR’s office by the evening, who later called him. “They told us that they may be able to help at this juncture and make arrangements for now. The official asked me if we have a ration card and asked to meet after a few days and apply for the CM Relief Fund along with hospital bills,” he informed.

Ranganath said that the family was hopeful that Kasi would recover and get discharged, but they are unable to get him discharged as they have exhausted all their savings. “We already paid around Rs 1.5 lakh for the past three and cannot pay more,” he added. The cab drivers are requesting to implement a moratorium on the monthly EMIs, like the five-month long moratorium in 2020.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)