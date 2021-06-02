STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

KTR responds to plea of suicidal cab driver’s kin

The cab driver K Venkata Kasi Eshwardu, who was working with cab aggregator Uber and a resident of Uppal, attempted suicide on May 29.

Published: 02nd June 2021 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2021 02:02 PM   |  A+A-

Cab driver K Venkata Kasi Eshwardu in the ICU of Aditya Hospital, Uppal.

Cab driver K Venkata Kasi Eshwardu in the ICU of Aditya Hospital, Uppal.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Unable to pay monthly the EMI (Equated Monthly Installment), a cab driver attempted suicide and remained hopsitalised for the past three days. On Tuesday, the family members, which exhausted all their resources to save him, requested Minister KT Rama Rao via Twitter.

The cab driver K Venkata Kasi Eshwardu, who was working with cab aggregator Uber and a resident of Uppal, attempted suicide on May 29 by consuming pesticides and was shifted to Aditya hospital in Uppal. “My brother who was unable to pay the EMI consumed pesticide, to take his life. Now his condition is serious and we have exhausted all resources. The hospital is asking for more money for rescuing him. Please help me, Sir (sic),” his family member Ranganath tweeted in Telugu.

Speaking to Express, Ranganath said that in response to the tweet, details were collected by officials at KTR’s office by the evening, who later called him. “They told us that they may be able to help at this juncture and make arrangements for now. The official asked me if we have a ration card and asked to meet after a few days and apply for the CM Relief Fund along with hospital bills,” he informed.

Ranganath said that the family was hopeful that Kasi would recover and get discharged, but they are unable to get him discharged as they have exhausted all their savings. “We already paid around Rs 1.5 lakh for the past three and cannot pay more,” he added. The cab drivers are requesting to implement a moratorium on the monthly EMIs, like the five-month long moratorium in 2020.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Loan installment EMI cab driver suicide
India Matters
A health worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 (Photo | AP)
Norms for clearing foreign-made Covid-19 vaccines eased by DCGI
Express Illustrations
Ayurveda-Allopathy COVID-19 treatment study effective: Gujarat government
The court also said that it was not going to issue any interim order at this stage. (File Photo | AP)
Google claims new IT rules not applicable to its search engine: HC seeks Centre's stand
Dilip Yadav’s son will have to undergo operation for permanent cure. (Photo | Express)
Jharkhand man pedals 400 km once a month for ailing son amid Covid lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasik Ayurvedic Chai by Teabox
Ayurveda-Allopathy COVID-19 treatment study effective: Gujarat government
Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (Photo | PTI)
Trouble for Maha govt Speculation rife as Fadnavis calls Sharad Pawar, Eknath Khadse
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp