Lending a helping hand

With hospitals running out of beds, oxygen and other Covid-19 treatment requirements during the second wave, places of worship in the city have opened their doors to help those in need.

Published: 02nd June 2021 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2021 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  With hospitals running out of beds, oxygen and other Covid-19 treatment requirements during the second wave, places of worship in the city have opened their doors to help those in need. In this moment of crisis, religious institutions all throughout the city have shown that service to mankind is at the heart of all religions. A few temples, churches, mosques and gurdwaras have formed teams to assist Covid patients. These communities’ basic motive is to provide hospital beds, free treatments, oxygen cylinders, medicines, and other necessities.

The Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji Nishkam Sewa Society is a Sikh organisation. With the help of community members, Gurpreet Singh, Kunal Deep Singh, Charan Jeet Songh Kholi, and Dimpul Kaur organised a group that donated oxygen cylinders and concentrators to over 100 families last month. They also helped people with grocery bags and medicines that had been prescribed by doctors. They say they are happy and are thankful for the donations they are receiving for this cause. “We offer a free service and are ready to help 24/7,” say the members of the society.

Mohammed Fareedullah is in charge of the Masjid-e-Mohamedia service in Rajendranagar, which is located near pillar no 305, Aram Ghar crossroads. They converted a nearby school facility into a Covid care centre on a temporary basis. He claims that they have set aside 40 beds for Covid patients, 20 for men and the other 20 for women, as well as oxygen cylinders and concentrators. He adds that they are offering this service for free, and that they have appointed five doctors who are available round the clock. He further claims that they give a free ambulance service for patients whose health is deteriorating, transporting them to better hospitals such as Gandhi Hospital and KIMS Gachibowli. He states that they provide free drugs as well as a proper lunch for the admitted patients. “We maintain hygiene by taking all necessary precautions. We admit patients whose oxygen levels are between 85 and 90 percent, and if their oxygen levels are even lower, we plan to switch them to a better hospital for better care,” he added.

Contact : 96035 40864

By just calling them through their WhatsApp number and giving the patient’s location, Bhagyanagar Ayyappa Seva Samithi (BASS), an organisation founded by the Hindu community, can be contacted to provide a good meal to Covid patients. It includes a sandwich, apple juice, fruit salad and a water bottle. Radha Krishna, the organization’s president, said: “This organisation served almost 10,000 patients. We are also supplying food to black fungus patients.”
Contact: 7799616163.

