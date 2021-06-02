Old yet dashing

Mayank Tiwari By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Finding, purchasing and maintaining vintage/heritage motors has never been easy. These timeless beauties, which are worth way more than their actual cost, can be found with just a handful of collectors and museums in Hyderabad. But purchasing Indian makes such as a Hindustan Ambassador, a Premier Padmini, a Rajdoot or a Royal Enfield Bullet with a right-side gear box is not that difficult.

These too have the charm of the good old days, with reliable engines and valid permissions to drive around. “The most popular classic looking vintage motorcycles are the Heritage Rolls Royce and Beatles models. Both are European and the families who own them are filthy rich. In fact, they were the richest in the world at one point in time. I am referring to Hyderabadi nawabs,” Anuradha Reddy, the convenor of the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage’s (INTACH) Hyderabad chapter, says.

One such collector is Kerman Pestonjee, who owns apparel retail store Chermas. His passion for well-preserved heritage cars knows no bounds and he boasts of a wide collection of Rolls-Royces. The Nawab families, too, own a few cars, apart from a countable few individuals in the city. But many of them cannot take these out for a spin as they don’t have the required permission from the Road Traffic Authorities.

But our desi Padminis and Ambassadors can still ply on the city’s roads and each time they do, they make heads turn. “She is a charm,” says retired government officer Vijay Kumar, who, like many government officers, owns a four-decade-old Ambassador. “I have an obsession with this object of beauty,” says Vijay, who washes his car himself every day and takes it out once a week. “Diesel engines should be run at least once in seven days to function properly. So, it’s my job to take her for a stroll. Besides, the car has a long life span, if maintained well.”

Vikas Pandey, a resident of King Koti, is a proud owner of a 1970s black Padmini. “This was my first car and despite my financial difficulties in the past, I never sold it. I still get seven-figure offers, but I always turn them down,” he says. Vikas has never had to repaint his car in all these years. “I have never spent on any major repairs and I still have the fitness certificate which allows me to drive it around the city,” he adds.

A collection of Indian cars can be seen on the Abids main road and are given on hire for weddings. Collector Mohammed Rehman, who had purchased them between the 1960s and 80s, says: “I used to have around 40 convertible sedans, Fords, Dodges and Austins. But now the business is at an all-time low as grooms prefer to drive modern Jaguars and Fortuners.

I sold all my cars in the last 10 years and have only a few Indian-made motor cars. But I might have to sell these too because there’s no business.”

But buying and selling a vintage automobile is not easy. “Firstly, people don’t usually sell these. There are a lot of emotions attached. But of late, people are interested in buying Indian motors,” says K Shekhar, a manager at pre-owned car store Right Cars Erragadda.

“We have pre-orders. Some customers have asked us to look for Ambassadors and Premier Padminis for its saloon-styled body, which is trendy. Also Jeeps, because these are affordable and you can find one in a good condition too.”

Designed to last

Premier Padmini (1970-2000)

Initially known as Fiat 1100 Delight, this beauty was renamed or rebadged as Premier Padmini for the Indian market and was made in the country. Just like the HM Ambassador, it was sturdy and was known for its saloon styling

Cost of a used Padmini

Rs 70,000 to Rs 1.8 L If the car is in top shape, it can go up to Rs 10 lakh

Hindustan Ambassador (1958-2014)

It came with a lifespan of five decades and it has stood the test of time. When in the market, it was known for its strong casing and offered ample interior space along with many premium features

Cost of a used Ambassador

Rs 70,000 to Rs 5 .5 lakh

Rajdoot (1983-1989)

Yamaha modified its RD 350 to suit Indian conditions and built a technically advanced motorcycle for production in the Indian market in 1983. It was made in the Subcontinent to beat the Enfield market, which was popular back then

Bullet 350- 1955-1986 (present)

This British motorcycle which was used during World War I and II was launched in India for the Army. The company was earlier called the Enfield India Ltd. It became popular when it was re-introduced in the UK in 1977 under the name ‘Enfield’. The Bullet has evolved a lot ever since but the design saw a bigger shift in 1986, as major changes were made in the engine and gearbox.