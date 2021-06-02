Plumber gets life term for raping teen in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Vanguri Praveen Kumar, a plumber, accused of raping a teenager by drugging her and impregnating her at Ghatkesar in 2015, was sentenced to imprisonment for life. The court also ordered him to pay a Rs 10,000 fine.

In August 2015, the victim complained to police stating that she would visit the accused Praveen Kumar’s house to help his wife in chores. Taking advantage, when the victim was on the way to school, Praveen would call her saying that his wife was calling her. When she went to his house, he would offer her coffee. She later realised that after offering her coffee laced with sedatives, he raped her on multiple occasions.