Sonu Sood, KTR are all praise for each other

For actor Sonu Sood, KTR is a ‘true hero’ and he wants to meet him the next time he is in Hyderabad

Published: 02nd June 2021 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2021 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao

Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD :  The week started with two youth icons praising each other profusely on Twitter for helping out people during these trying times. They were none other than actor Sonu Sood and IT Minister KT Rama Rao.  

For Sonu Sood, KTR is a ‘true hero’ and he wants to meet him the next time he makes a trip to Hyderabad. He also said that Telangana is his second home. In a humble reply to the actor, KTR asked him to keep doing great work and said that he has been inspiring millions of people.  

It all started on Monday, when a netizen, who got the required help from the Minister, tweeted: “@KTRTRS @KTRoffice Once again I can’t thank you enough KTR garu. 

We Received requested #OxygenConcentrator within 10 hours. You Helped many till the date and we never forget your Continuous help to TG people. And I must say this today, you are a real #SuperHero (sic).”Replying to the user, KTR tweeted: “Am just an elected public representative doing my bit brother. You can call @SonuSood a super hero for sure. Also request you to kindly help others in distress.” 

In the comments, Sonu Sood showered praises on the Minister. “Thank you so much sir for your kind words! But you are truly a hero who has done so much for Telangana. The state has developed so much under your leadership. I consider Telangana as my second Home as its my place of work & the people have shown me so much love over the years.” Responding to this, KTR said: “Many thanks brother @SonuSood ji for your kind words. Keep doing the great work that you have started. You are inspiring millions of people.”

Continuing the chat, Sonu Sood said: “Yes brother, I will keep this mission ON. Completely looking forward to meet you, when I come to Hyderabad Next! You have been an inspiration for many!” (sic). KTR promptly replied: “Look forward to seeing you in person next when you are in Hyderabad.”

