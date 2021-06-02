STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

TDP leader Maganti Babu’s son found dead

 Maganti Ravindranath Chowdhary, the son of former Eluru TDP MP Maganti Babu, was found dead in a room in a star hotel at Banjara Hills on Tuesday night.

Published: 02nd June 2021 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2021 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Maganti Ravindranath Chowdhary, the son of former Eluru TDP MP Maganti Babu, was found dead in a room in a star hotel at Banjara Hills on Tuesday night. He was in the hotel for the past few days, the police found.  According to police, Ravindranath was admitted to a rehabilitation centre in the city, from where he came to the hotel and was staying there.

On Tuesday night, when the hotel staff tried to contact him, there was no response. They immediately alerted police, who rushed to the spot and broke into the room, where they found Ravindranath dead. Police said that he was suffering from health issues for a long time and could have died due to these. However, a suspicious death case has been registered at Banjara Hills police station and the body was shifted for a post-mortem examination.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 (Photo | AP)
Norms for clearing foreign-made Covid-19 vaccines eased by DCGI
Express Illustrations
Ayurveda-Allopathy COVID-19 treatment study effective: Gujarat government
The court also said that it was not going to issue any interim order at this stage. (File Photo | AP)
Google claims new IT rules not applicable to its search engine: HC seeks Centre's stand
Dilip Yadav’s son will have to undergo operation for permanent cure. (Photo | Express)
Jharkhand man pedals 400 km once a month for ailing son amid Covid lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasik Ayurvedic Chai by Teabox
Ayurveda-Allopathy COVID-19 treatment study effective: Gujarat government
Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (Photo | PTI)
Trouble for Maha govt Speculation rife as Fadnavis calls Sharad Pawar, Eknath Khadse
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp