TDP leader Maganti Babu’s son found dead

HYDERABAD: Maganti Ravindranath Chowdhary, the son of former Eluru TDP MP Maganti Babu, was found dead in a room in a star hotel at Banjara Hills on Tuesday night. He was in the hotel for the past few days, the police found. According to police, Ravindranath was admitted to a rehabilitation centre in the city, from where he came to the hotel and was staying there.

On Tuesday night, when the hotel staff tried to contact him, there was no response. They immediately alerted police, who rushed to the spot and broke into the room, where they found Ravindranath dead. Police said that he was suffering from health issues for a long time and could have died due to these. However, a suspicious death case has been registered at Banjara Hills police station and the body was shifted for a post-mortem examination.

