A mask, some sanitiser and a talisman

HYDERABAD : Isolation and uncertainty are all we’ve known ever since the pandemic began. Along with meditation and cat/dog reels on Instagram, some of us are turning towards talismans for extra #positivevibes.

The minute you hear the word astrology, your mind jumps to boomers, who wear huge rings with their birthstones. However, astrology has a huge following among millennials too; from pickup lines to marketing strategies, this pseudoscience has taken over several aspects of our lives. Varun, an engineering student, wears a yellow emerald stone pendant. “When things weren’t going well at home due to the pandemic, my mother consulted an astrologer over phone and he assigned a stone based on our zodiac signs. I haven’t seen any difference, but my mom insists on wearing it,” he laughs.

Madhu, a student from Begumpet, came across a tarot reading channel on YouTube and got curious. “People initially get intrigued by astrology and hope to find answers about life in it. The algorithm-based marketing adds to it, prompting us to purchase these talismans,” she says.

Many jewellery designers have received requests for custom-made pieces based on astrology signs. Satish Singh, co-founder of jewellery brand Joker & Witch, believes in astro-driven marketing strategies. “For me, the target audience is divided into 12 segments based on their zodiac signs. As long as you know the zodiac signs, you have created the perfect marketing copy,” he says.