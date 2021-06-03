Essential oils Read the consumer label warning  

Hymavathi M By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD : In the last five years, the cosmetics market has been flooded with natural products that claim to be clean and green. The excessive marketing about using natural skin care products has led people to believe that every ingredient that’s sourced from nature is harmless and beneficial.

Following this, DIY skincare has become a hit as the pandemic forced us to give up parlour visits. Sourcing a few ingredients from the kitchen and online stores, people are making their own masks to treat various skin problems assuming these natural ingredients are completely safe. We hate to break it to you, but ‘clean and green’ can also be mean! One of the main ingredients used in skincare regimens at home is essential oils.

Dr Renuka Thergaonkar

Tea tree, rosemary, lemongrass, peppermint and jojoba are some of the essential oils used in most DIY facemasks. Dr Keerthana Kalva, a dermatologist from Hyderabad, says, “Assuming that all oils are suitable for everyone just because they are naturally sourced is the biggest misnomer in skincare. In Indian traditional methods, oil is used to treat skin for various issues, but science says otherwise. Understanding your skin type, the issues you are facing and using the appropriate essential oil is very critical.”

LL Khongsai, a research scholar at the University of Hyderabad, used to use tea tree oil to treat her dry skin and dark spots. Fortunately, her skin became hydrated and the spots faded away. She applied the oil directly but didn’t face any complications.

But not everyone’s lucky like Khongsai. Dr Renuka Thergaonkar, a cosmetic chemist who works in both research and formulation of skincare products, points out that products like these contain the appropriate concentration of the essential oil and are mixed with other carrier oils. “If one chooses to use an essential oil in a DIY facemask, they must use caution and should not use it in high amounts. Excessive usage of essential oils can cause sensitivity and irritation,” she says.

From inhaling lemongrass oil to treat nausea in pregnant women to adding a few drops of eucalyptus to a hot bath to treat body pains, essential oils are beneficial in many ways. But please read the consumer warning label before you splash them on your face.

How to use essential oils safely