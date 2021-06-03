Eyeing safety

Dr Archana S By

HYDERABAD : With the end of the pandemic nowhere in sight, and work from home becoming the new norm, our screen time has risen due to the increased time being spent on work. To protect our eyes and ensure that they remain healthy, there are certain steps that we need to take. n Get your eyes checked, start using prescription eye wear specially designed for computer work which will block the short wavelength light.

Follow 20-20-20 rule. Take break every 20 minutes, look at any object 20 feet away from you for 20 seconds. This helps give our eyes the much-needed break and cuts down on the negative impact that continued computer exposure causes.

Blink 12 to 15 times per minute. Don’t stare at the computer screen continuously, which leads to the wearing out of the eyes. Blinking helps give the much-needed rest to the eyes.

Nowadays we are glued to our phones most of the time whatever time of day or night it is. Continuously using a smaller digital device ends up putting more strain on the eyes and our phone time has increased over the years thanks to social media and better accessibility.

Another way of reducing the impact of mobile use on the eyes is to use a proper font size so we don’t end up straining our eyes too much.

Using proper lighting is very important. Too much bright or too low light will strain the eyes. You should also avoid outside lighting, which happens when sitting next to the window and working.

Use proper lubricating drops after consultation with ophthalmologist to keep your eyes fresh and prevent hazards of dry eyes. If you have been feeling irritation in the eyes then it is best to consult your opthamalogist who shall recommend you which eye drops shall help you.

Take vitamins for the eyes as prescribed by your doctor and eat food rich in Vitamin A.

(The author is the regional head, Clinical Services, Dr Agarwal’s Eye Hospital, Bangalore)