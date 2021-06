By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A woman lodged a complaint against her son for duping people by pretending to be a staffer of the South Central Railway and Central Board of Film Certification for his personal benefits.

Kota Venkatesh, 44, was nabbed by the LB Nagar police who seized his fake ID and visiting cards. Venkatesh was a member of the DRUCC (Divisional Railway Users Consultative Committee) from 2016 to 2018. He told the police that his mother had filed a complaint against him as they did not get along.