STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Racket selling fake black fungus drugs on black market busted in Hyderabad, doctor on the run

Police also seized 45 vials from the trio. Of the 45 vials seized, 35 seized from Sreedhar’s possession were found to be fake drugs.

Published: 03rd June 2021 07:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2021 07:10 PM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

While three of his associates were arrested, Obul Reddy is absconding (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Special Operations Team (SOT) of the Cyberabad police busted a black fungus drug black marketing racket run by Dr Obul Reddy alias Balarami Reddy, a general physician at ESI Hospital, Erragadda, and arrested his three associates -- Sadagari Vikas Reddy, Chirra Nagaraju and Papishetti Sreedhar. Obul Reddy is absconding, said police.

Police also seized 45 vials from the trio. Of the 45 vials seized, 35 seized from Sreedhar’s possession were found to be fake drugs. These injections which are used for other purposes have been labelled as black fungus drugs and supplied to needy persons, the police found.

Based on a tip-off, SOT sleuths raided Nandini Medical Store at Chintal owned by Vikas Reddy and seized the vials from him. It was found that Vikas supplied the vials to Nagaraju for some profit, who in turn sold them to Sreedhar, owner of Manasa Medical Store at Petbasheerabad for profit. Sreedhar sold the vials to needy patients for a profit of up to Rs 10,000.

Finally, the drug was being sold for up to Rs 45,000 per vial. On inquiry, Vikas Reddy admitted that Obul Reddy had been supplying him drugs on a regular basis. Obul Reddy, without the knowledge of hospital authorities, diverted the stocks from the ESI hospital, which were meant for the use of patients undergoing treatment there.

It was also found that Shreedhar created fake labels at a Xerox centre, pasted them on antibiotic drugs and supplied them as black fungus treating drugs for up to Rs 45,000 each. Along with the vials and fake drugs, a car and scooter, worth Rs 18 lakh in all, were seized from their possession. Further investigations are on.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Black fungus Hyderabad
India Matters
While 10 patients had received Covishield, the rest had been administered with Covaxin.
AIIMS Delhi found 63 breakthrough infection cases among staffers in April-May, but no deaths
US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
India among recipients of 7 million COVID vaccine doses to be supplied in Asia by US
Lion cub at Vandalur Zoo. (File | EPS)
COVID-19: One lioness dies, eight others test positive at Chennai's Vandalur Zoo
For representational purposes.
Expert view: How big a change will the Model Tenancy Act bring? Does it apply immediately?  

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thousands flocked to Krishnapatnam village, even violating COVID-19 protocols, to take the medicine. (Photo | EPS)
Opinion: Put an end to Andhra Pradesh COVID 'medicine' tamasha
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)
Free beer is latest vaccine incentive for Biden 'month of action'
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp