Racket selling fake black fungus drugs on black market busted in Hyderabad, doctor on the run

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Special Operations Team (SOT) of the Cyberabad police busted a black fungus drug black marketing racket run by Dr Obul Reddy alias Balarami Reddy, a general physician at ESI Hospital, Erragadda, and arrested his three associates -- Sadagari Vikas Reddy, Chirra Nagaraju and Papishetti Sreedhar. Obul Reddy is absconding, said police.

Police also seized 45 vials from the trio. Of the 45 vials seized, 35 seized from Sreedhar’s possession were found to be fake drugs. These injections which are used for other purposes have been labelled as black fungus drugs and supplied to needy persons, the police found.

Based on a tip-off, SOT sleuths raided Nandini Medical Store at Chintal owned by Vikas Reddy and seized the vials from him. It was found that Vikas supplied the vials to Nagaraju for some profit, who in turn sold them to Sreedhar, owner of Manasa Medical Store at Petbasheerabad for profit. Sreedhar sold the vials to needy patients for a profit of up to Rs 10,000.

Finally, the drug was being sold for up to Rs 45,000 per vial. On inquiry, Vikas Reddy admitted that Obul Reddy had been supplying him drugs on a regular basis. Obul Reddy, without the knowledge of hospital authorities, diverted the stocks from the ESI hospital, which were meant for the use of patients undergoing treatment there.

It was also found that Shreedhar created fake labels at a Xerox centre, pasted them on antibiotic drugs and supplied them as black fungus treating drugs for up to Rs 45,000 each. Along with the vials and fake drugs, a car and scooter, worth Rs 18 lakh in all, were seized from their possession. Further investigations are on.