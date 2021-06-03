STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Will physical classrooms live only in our memories now?

Students and teachers reminisce about the good old days of offline classroom teaching

Published: 03rd June 2021 01:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2021 10:10 AM   |  A+A-

express Illustration

By Shreya Veronica
Express News Service

HYDERABAD :  Sitting on the last bench of your classroom, making new friends, waiting for activities to celebrate at school or college have not been happening for two years now. The noise in the class when the class teacher is not around, the arguments with classmates over small issues and the times that we spent in the canteen have been the most cherished moments for all the students who have been missing out of school and college for almost two academic years now. We all remember our last year in a school or college, we still recollect them whenever we sit and talk to our friends, but for all the students who started their academic year in June 2019-2021 have only one thing to remember - online classes.

Apart from students, teachers have also been missing out on typical classroom activities. Shifra Alina, who changed her school when she was in eight standard, wished to learn more about her friends in the new school, but little did she know the time spent at school would last only for a few months.Now that she has only seen the entire 9th grade moving to the 10th grade online. She wishes that she starts having classroom experience again. “It has been a long time since someone spoke about the classroom with me. I have been attending online classes and all that we do is stare at the video and give our regular tests.

We lost the feeling of a classroom. I miss spending time with my friends and working on group projects with them. There was so much for me to learn when I used to go to school, but now it seems like nothing is left to remember. In fact, being in 9th grade, I thought I would bid a farewell to my seniors with a violin performance but since they have been promoted without any celebration, it makes me unhappy. Now I am in 10thstandard and I do not know when things will get better and when we will get back to school again,” she laments.

Zarah Afina, who is now promoted to class 7, became emotional as she spoke about how she is missing school activities. “I am a back bencher and conducting events at school, planning something for our annual cultural programs and participating in activities are a few things that I miss a lot. I also miss my teachers, especially my English teacher. The way she used to explain the subject and tell stories was different from others and since the online class started, I cannot connect with my class room memories.”K S Haniel who has no clue about how a degree college life starts, has started his online classes for his course B Com Computers. 

“Starting off my graduation without having a knowledge of how it all starts is something that makes me feel uncomfortable about. I wish to create memories with my college mates and recollect them later, but all I know for now is that there are classes online and I need to attend them.”K Suhas, who is pursuing his film studies, recalls the time that he used to spend with his friends and professors at his college. “Our course is such that we have a lot of practical sessions and we are missing them. Now we just have to sit and stare at our screens at home which is very difficult, and exams are also not conducted in a correct way. 

I remember when we had college and regular classes how we used to watch movies,complete our practical sessions with our friends and then spend time in the canteen. After class was done, our professors used to sit with us and talk. I miss all these things now and wait for it to get back to normal.”We also talk to teachers and lecturers who express theirgrief regarding the uncertain situation. Sharon Malini, a lecturer at a private junior college who teaches Intermediate students, explains why the new education system is not of great use.

“No collaboration and miscommunication - these are the struggles for students. In the ambience of college, students not only gain academic knowledge, but ethics and other personality development habits. There is a good connection maintained when it comes to traditional classroom learning and I feel students are missing out on the biggest charm of life,” she says. Vinitha Robert, a private school teacher who teaches students of 10 and 12th, mentions how she misses on teaching practical sessions to her students. 

“As a teacher I personally miss conducting my classroom activities with children. Integration of concepts is much easier when we see the child face to face in difficult subjects like Chemistry. If this pandemic continues and if online classes continue, the children will probably lose track of preparing for competitive exams.”Students and teachers only hope that things go back to normal soon.

The noise in the class when teacher is not around is one of the most cherished moments of school

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Silencing dissent is scoring an own goal 
The vaccine being developed by Biological-E is a RBD protein sub-unit vaccine and is likely to be available in the next few months. (Representational Photo | AP)
Centre to get second made-in-India vaccine from Biological-E, books 30 crore doses
A beneficiary receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a railway station in Prayagraj. (Photo | PTI)
Supreme Court seeks details of plan to inoculate 100 crore by December
Students attend a class which operated with 50 per cent attendance. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Bihar to bring 33 per cent quota for girls in medical, engineering colleges

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)
Free beer is latest vaccine incentive for Biden 'month of action'
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Civic bodies in crisis due to BJP’s corruption: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp