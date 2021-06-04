Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi visits Hyderabad lakes after netizens lodge complaints

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Following the instructions issued by MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao, Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi carried out inspections of a few lakes in Quthbullapur and one near Taj Banjara on Thursday. Responding to the issues on the condition of lakes raised by citizens on Twitter, the Minister had directed the Mayor to find appropriate solutions.

The Mayor, along with officials, inspected the Bandham Kunta, Pedda Cheruvu, Kotta Kunta, Ramannakunta Lake, Gajularamaram Oxygen Park in Kukatpally zone and later inspected the Taj Banjara lake and directed the officials to ensure the lakes are maintained. She also asked the officials to design walking tracks and assured the locals that a permanent solution would be found soon.