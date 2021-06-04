Rajya Sabha member K Keshava Rao inspects PV Narasimha Rao Marg ahead of centenary fete

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao’s statue will be unveiled on June 28, 2021, on Necklace Road, which is now renamed as PV Narasimha Rao Marg. The closing ceremony of year-long birth centenary celebration of PV Narasimha Rao will be conducted on June 28.

PV Narasimha Rao Centenary Celebration Committee chairman and Rajya Sabha member K Keshava Rao said that the closing ceremony would be conducted in a befitting manner. Keshava Rao along with Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, MLC Surabhi Vani Devi and MAUD principal secretary Arvind Kumar visited Necklace Road on Thursday to identify a suitable location for the erection of PV’s statue.