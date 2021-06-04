Telangana orphanages struggle with daily essentials in the second wave of coronavirus

Sunny Baski By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The second wave of Covid-19 hasn’t impacted the orphanages and childcare homes, as they struggle to procure daily essentials amid the crisis. There are more than 1,000 orphanages in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad and most of them are facing an acute shortage of donations. According to the management of the orphanages, it has become tough in maintaining them as the donations have reduced drastically in wake of the second wave. Though the situation was slightly better in April, things became hard since the beginning of May, they said.

For birthdays, wedding anniversaries and other special occasions, people used to visit orphanages and offer donations. However, with people restricting celebrations to homes, it has cast a shadow on the smiles of orphan children.

Speaking to Express, J Madhava Rao, founder of Aradhana Home in Saroornagar, said that providing food, payment of salaries and maintaining the orphanage have become tough and they are looking for donations. According to him, there are 60 children in the orphanage and they are facing hardships due to lack of donations. “We used to witness at least 50 donors turning up to our orphanage every month.

However, last month, there were hardly 10 members who gave donations. We are not just waiting for money, we are looking for rice, pulses, dresses and other material required for our children,” he said.Meanwhile, the orphanages are also seeking out medical kits, concentrators and other protective equipment related to Covid-19. They also requested building owners and the government to waive off building rents and electricity charges.