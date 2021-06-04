To pay EMI, Hyderabad man steals gold chain; arrested after probe

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An internet service provider technician, who robbed a gold chain from a woman at KPHB, was arrested by police on Thursday. The accused Mohd Nadeem, 24, reportedly robbed the woman on Saturday to pay the EMI of his new bike and also a loan installment. To dodge the police, he removed his number plate, left his mobile phone at home and even avoided lanes having CCTV cameras, but the police tracked his movements for at least 10 km, analysed around 40 CCTV cameras and nabbed him.

During the investigation, the police found the accused had used a scooter without a number plate and also masked himself. Further, they started investigation from the place where the vehicle was last seen and increased surveillance in that area.

On Thursday, the police caught Nadeem and he admitted to the offence. The stolen gold chain weighing 2.23 tolas worth `1 lakh was recovered. The police found that a few days prior to the offence, the accused had conducted a recce and hatched a plan to rob the victim and escape without leaving any clues. He told the police that he was going through financial problems, which forced him to commit the offence. He was produced before the court and sent to remand.