26 railway stations get bottle shredders

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The South Central Railway (SCR) has installed 48 bottle shredding machines in 26 railway stations under Secunderabad and Hyderabad divisions to overcome the mass accumulation of plastic water bottles at railway stations.

Officials point out that the plastic bottle problem is particularly witnessed at major stations situated in the important cities. Officials said that they have been creating awareness among passengers to utilise such machines to dispose of used water bottles. The shredded pieces are collected in the bottom tray of the machines, which can be used to recycle in an environmentally friendly manner. These bottle crushing machines are user-friendly.