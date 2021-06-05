STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

For the Covid hypochondriacs...

Twenty-eight-year-old Chandrakala, who recently recovered from an asymptomatic Covid-19 infection, is now doing well in life.

Published: 05th June 2021 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2021 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

Anxiety, Mental health, Suicide

Sometimes, hypochondriacs are not convinced with one doctor, so they have this compulsive need to approach a few more to confirm that they are healthy.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD :  Twenty-eight-year-old Chandrakala, who recently recovered from an asymptomatic Covid-19 infection, is now doing well in life. She is on a sabbatical and spends most of her time on Netflix, embroidering and taking care of herself and her family.  

But two weeks ago she was down in the dumps when she saw the news about a young woman who died of black fungus. The first sign that the victim showed was itchy and swollen eyes. For days after that, Chandrakala obsessively stared at herself in the mirror as she was certain that she was going to die of black fungs anytime soon.

This is a classic case of hypochondria (health anxiety) when one starts living with a sinking feeling of uncertainty about their life. According to psychiatrists, it happens when people spend most of their time worrying they are ill or about getting ill even when there is no sign of illness. “It is imagined trouble,” says M Uma Shankar, the superintendent of the Institute of Mental Health (IMH), Hyderabad. “It soon starts to take over their life and medical practitioners are seeing such cases very frequently these days.” 

According to the IMH, symptoms of Obsessive Compulsive Disorder, which were mild before the pandemic, have turned severe among many patients. It is true that physical stress often leads to mental stress and vice-versa. It is also true that infections have been a human companion since antiquity and fear is the companion of the deadly novel Coronavirus. Fear, according to psychiatrists, is the leading source of mental illness and is accelerating symptoms of those already with mental disorders. Dr A Pranay, a general medicine practitioner from the city, says, “Fear can make any disease complex and prognosis difficult. Besides, there is no clinical diagnosis for mental disorders, it makes the situation all the more worse.” 

Sometimes, hypochondriacs are not convinced with one doctor, so they have this compulsive need to approach a few more to confirm that they are healthy. Dr Pranay says prescribing medication is the last resort for people suffering from this condition. Instead, he suggests that they see as many doctors as they want to be convinced that they are fit.

What is hypochondria
Hypochondria is when one starts living with a sinking feeling of uncertainty about their life. It happens when people spend most of their time worrying about getting ill even when there is no sign of illness

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Covishield produced more antibodies than Covaxin, says preliminary study
Skin experts, who are seeing post-Covid patients, say cases of herpes zoster are being reported more than herpes from HSV. (File Photo)
Herpes, hair fall, nail issues: Doctors caution about post-Covid dermatological problems
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
Sorry, there can be no Twitter Republic
The BSP’s declining fortunes in UP are also apparent in the assembly elections. (File Photo | PTI)
Dalit parties head towards slow death across states including UP, Maharashtra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
A health expert examines test reports of a patient to detect black fungus. (File Photo)
Black, white and yellow fungal infections, explained | Doctors on Covid 19
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp