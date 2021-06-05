Man hangs self after strangling wife, kids in Hyderabad, neighbours booked

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An auto driver, Pallapu Bikshapathi, killed his wife and two children and hanged himself at Nagaram of Keesara on the city outskirts on Friday. Police found that he took the extreme step since he was being harassed by his neighbour’s family. The neighbours had been accusing Bikshapathi of harassing their daughter and threatened to take him to the police.

The family, which hailed from Rajapet in Yadadri Bhongir district, was residing at Nagaram village. Ramesh’s family resides in the next house. For the past few days, there were disputes between both families over petty issues. Recently, Ramesh accused Bikshapathi for harassing his daughter and threatened to lodge a police complaint.

It was also decided to take up the issue with community elders. Meanwhile, on Friday, Ramesh’s family assaulted Bikshapathi. After the incident, Bikshapathi’s family members went inside their house and did not come out. Later, neighbours noticed them dead in the home and alerted police.

Prima facie inquiries indicate that Bikshapathi strangulated his wife, children and hanged himself from the ceiling fan, said police. A murder case has been registered against Bikshapathi for killing his wife and children and abetment to suicide case against Ramesh’s family for Bikshapathi’s suicide.

HARASSED BY NEIGHBOURS

A note was found at the spot, which mentioned that the family had taken the extreme step due to harassment by their neighbour’s family. A case of abetment to suicide has been registered against them.

