STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Man hangs self after strangling wife, kids in Hyderabad, neighbours booked

A note was found at the spot, which mentioned that the family had taken the extreme step due to harassment by their neighbour’s family.

Published: 05th June 2021 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2021 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An auto driver, Pallapu Bikshapathi, killed his wife and two children and hanged himself at Nagaram of Keesara on the city outskirts on Friday. Police found that he took the extreme step since he was being harassed by his neighbour’s family. The neighbours had been accusing Bikshapathi of harassing their daughter and threatened to take him to the police. 

The family, which hailed from Rajapet in Yadadri Bhongir district, was residing at Nagaram village. Ramesh’s family resides in the next house. For the past few days, there were disputes between both families over petty issues. Recently, Ramesh accused Bikshapathi for harassing his daughter and threatened to lodge a police complaint.

It was also decided to take up the issue with community elders. Meanwhile, on Friday, Ramesh’s family assaulted Bikshapathi. After the incident, Bikshapathi’s family members went inside their house and did not come out. Later, neighbours noticed them dead in the home and alerted police.

Prima facie inquiries indicate that Bikshapathi strangulated his wife, children and hanged himself from the ceiling fan, said police. A murder case has been registered against Bikshapathi for killing his wife and children and abetment to suicide case against Ramesh’s family for Bikshapathi’s suicide.

HARASSED BY NEIGHBOURS

A note was found at the spot, which mentioned that the family had taken the extreme step due to harassment by their neighbour’s family. A case of abetment to suicide has been registered against them.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad suicide
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Covishield produced more antibodies than Covaxin, says preliminary study
Skin experts, who are seeing post-Covid patients, say cases of herpes zoster are being reported more than herpes from HSV. (File Photo)
Herpes, hair fall, nail issues: Doctors caution about post-Covid dermatological problems
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
Sorry, there can be no Twitter Republic
The BSP’s declining fortunes in UP are also apparent in the assembly elections. (File Photo | PTI)
Dalit parties head towards slow death across states including UP, Maharashtra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
A health expert examines test reports of a patient to detect black fungus. (File Photo)
Black, white and yellow fungal infections, explained | Doctors on Covid 19
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp