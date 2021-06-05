Plan for ‘iconic’ pedestrian bridge scrapped

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The grandiose plan of the State government to construct an ‘iconic’ pedestrian bridge opposite the Salar Jung Museum has been dropped. Instead, it has been decided to construct a simple bridge meant to accommodate pedestrians and over 300 hawkers.

The Salar Jung bridge was proposed to be constructed at an estimated cost of `231.50 crore. However, the government realised that spending such a large amount on the project was not viable. It has now made plans to construct a normal high-level bridge at an estimated cost of `48 crore. According to sources, the new bridge will be constructed in a simple manner and will accommodate nearly 300 hawkers.

The iconic bridge was proposed to have grand entrance gates with minarets on both ends. Four ramps were to be provided to facilitate the movement of battery vehicles. Architectural features like a clock tower, open-air amphitheatre with 250-300 seating capacity, elevation features befitting the Deccan architecture, flower motifs, tombs, facade cladding, and landscaping were part of the proposed project.

The bridge was to be 200 metres in length and 70 metres wide at the deck level. The proposal also included a multi-level car parking at Quli Qutub Shah Complex. The Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Limited (HRDCL), a wing of the Telangana Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD), was to implement the project.