Speed up SRDP works: Arvind Kumar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar on Saturday instructed agencies to speed up the Strategic Road Development Progamme (SRDP) works by utilising the lockdown period and ensure its completion within the agreed timelines.

He inspected and reviewed the SRDP flyovers and underpass works at Bairamalguda Junction, LB Nagar Junction and Nagole Junction along with senior GHMC officials. “Wherever bottlenecks are found, they should be sorted out by the departments concerned so as to speed up the works during the lockdown period,” he said.