Unable to pay EMI, engineering prof dies by suicide at Malkajgiri

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 33-year-old Assistant Professor with a private engineering college in the city died by suicide at Malkajgiri. The police said that he took the extreme step after being unable to pay EMIs for their newly purchased house. Malkajgiri police have registered a case and started investigation.

The deceased, J Rajashekar, was found hanging at his home on Thursday. A couple of years ago, he availed a housing loan and purchased a new house. He faced financial problems due to the pandemic and decided to take his own life.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)