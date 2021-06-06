STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

'Sumedha’s death was accidental': Hyderabad Police report after 12-year-old falls into drain and dies

Initially it was alleged that the spot where Sumedha accidentally fell into the drain was not fenced and no safety measures were in place along the drain.

Published: 06th June 2021 10:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2021 10:58 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime

Sumedha’s parents alleged that the death was due to the negligence of the GHMC, which did not fence the drain. (Representational Image)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rachakonda police investigating the death of 12-year-old Sumedha Kapuria, who fell into an open drain and got washed away at Kakatiya Nagar of Neredmet in September 2020, found that her death was ‘accidental’ and not due to any negligence, as previously claimed by the parents of the deceased.

Though the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) was blamed for the child’s death, the investigation didn’t find any negligence on the part of any department. The investigation concluded that the death was ‘accidental’ and the police will be soon filing a Final Report in the case.

Initially it was alleged that the spot where Sumedha accidentally fell into the drain was not fenced and no safety measures were in place along the drain.

Sumedha’s parents alleged that the death was due to the negligence of the GHMC, which did not fence the drain. Subsequently, a case under 304A of the IPC (death due to negligence or accidental) was registered.

Her parents also lodged a police complaint at Neredmet police station against Municipal Administration & Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao, Hyderabad Mayor, local MLA, corporator, officials of GHMC and engineering departments, alleging that their negligence led to Sumedha’s death.

However, the investigation team found that Sumedha had accidentally fallen in the drain and there was no negligence on anybody’s part. 

​“Since, the death of the girl was purely accidental and not due to negligence, accidental death charges are framed. Accordingly, a final report will be filed in the court soon,” the police said.

The GHMC had already denied any negligence on their part and stated that she couldn’t have drowned in the canal and washed away for over two kilometres since there was very little rain and the nala had little water on that day in the area.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation GHMC
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Covishield produced more antibodies than Covaxin, says preliminary study
Skin experts, who are seeing post-Covid patients, say cases of herpes zoster are being reported more than herpes from HSV. (File Photo)
Herpes, hair fall, nail issues: Doctors caution about post-Covid dermatological problems
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
Sorry, there can be no Twitter Republic
The BSP’s declining fortunes in UP are also apparent in the assembly elections. (File Photo | PTI)
Dalit parties head towards slow death across states including UP, Maharashtra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
A health expert examines test reports of a patient to detect black fungus. (File Photo)
Black, white and yellow fungal infections, explained | Doctors on Covid 19
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp