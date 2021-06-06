'Sumedha’s death was accidental': Hyderabad Police report after 12-year-old falls into drain and dies

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rachakonda police investigating the death of 12-year-old Sumedha Kapuria, who fell into an open drain and got washed away at Kakatiya Nagar of Neredmet in September 2020, found that her death was ‘accidental’ and not due to any negligence, as previously claimed by the parents of the deceased.

Though the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) was blamed for the child’s death, the investigation didn’t find any negligence on the part of any department. The investigation concluded that the death was ‘accidental’ and the police will be soon filing a Final Report in the case.

Initially it was alleged that the spot where Sumedha accidentally fell into the drain was not fenced and no safety measures were in place along the drain.

Sumedha’s parents alleged that the death was due to the negligence of the GHMC, which did not fence the drain. Subsequently, a case under 304A of the IPC (death due to negligence or accidental) was registered.

Her parents also lodged a police complaint at Neredmet police station against Municipal Administration & Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao, Hyderabad Mayor, local MLA, corporator, officials of GHMC and engineering departments, alleging that their negligence led to Sumedha’s death.

However, the investigation team found that Sumedha had accidentally fallen in the drain and there was no negligence on anybody’s part.

​“Since, the death of the girl was purely accidental and not due to negligence, accidental death charges are framed. Accordingly, a final report will be filed in the court soon,” the police said.

The GHMC had already denied any negligence on their part and stated that she couldn’t have drowned in the canal and washed away for over two kilometres since there was very little rain and the nala had little water on that day in the area.