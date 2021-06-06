STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Unfenced drain claims 7-year-old boy's life in Hyderabad

In fact, this is the second such incident in the last one year in Hyderabad; last September, a 12-year-old girl named Sumedha Kapuria died after falling into an open drain at Neredmet.

The Bowenpally police registered a case against the contractor under Section 304-II of the IPC. (Representational Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A seven-year-old boy named B Anand Sai drowned in an open drain at Old Bowenpally in Hyderabad on Saturday. He accidentally fell into the nala as the fencing around it was damaged in the 2020-floods and has been under repair since. 

Police said that the mishap occurred at around 9:30 am when Sai was playing beside the nala with his friends. The civil contractor, who had undertaken the repair work, failed to install preventive signages around the drain, costing Sai his life, said the police. 

Though a few locals saw the boy falling into the drain and jumped after him immediately, their efforts did not yield any result as the currents were strong and the water was at least sixfoot deep.

Later, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s (GHMC) Disaster Response Force fished out Sai’s body in a two-hour search operation with the help of an individual named Shiva. Bowenpally Inspector K Ravi Kumar said that Sai’s house was just 70 metres from the drain.

He said that last year’s floods had heavily damaged the fencing around the open drain, which was still under repair. Sai is the youngest of two children of Anjaneyulu, an RTC driver with the Medchal Depot. 

The Bowenpally police registered a case against the contractor under Section 304-II of the IPC. Locals maintained that they had asked him to fence the open drain, but in vain.

