36,000 get Covid-19 jab at Mega hitex vaccination drive in Hyderabad

Netizens term the experience hassle-free except for the traffic snarls; over 500 counters set up for vaccination.

Published: 07th June 2021

a girl gets a vaccine shot at the venue | S Senbagapandiyan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The mega vaccination drive held at Hitex, in Hyderabad on Sunday, turned out to be a big success, as about 36,000 persons were vaccinated at the venue on a single day.The initiative received praise from netizens, with many posting messages on social media saying the experience of getting vaccinated at the venue was hassle-free and did not take much time as there were over 500 counters for vaccination. 

While the drive started at 8 am, people, expecting long queues, started coming to the venue as early as 6 am. The camp continued till night, around 9 pm. The venue also had nursing stations for lactating mothers, emergency wards with five beds in each hanger, and refreshments.The only issue many pointed out during the early hours of the vaccination drive was the traffic snarls on the way to Hitex, as a large number of people were heading there. However, traffic reduced considerably  during the later part of the day. 

The mega vaccination drive was a joint initiative of the Cyberabad Police, Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC), and Medicover Hospitals. As many as 1,650 doctors, nurses and other volunteers took part in the drive while 5,000 police personnel were deployed at the venue to maintain order.Telangana Public Health Director Dr G Srinivasa Rao, who visited the venue, hailed the drive as probably the largest-ever of its kind organised in a single day and asked everyone to continue following Covid-appropriate behaviour.

Speaking at the venue, Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar highlighted the importance of getting vaccinated and said it would prevent another surge of Covid-19 cases. SCSC general secretary Krishna Yedula, Medicover Group of Hospitals executive director Hari Krishna and Rangareddy DMHO Dr Swarajya Lakshmi were among the others who visited the venue.

