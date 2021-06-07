STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
App to link Resident Welfare Associations with hospitals for vaccination in Hyderabad

UFERWAS general secretary BT Srinivasan informed that around 500 gated communities and colony associations had expressed interest in taking up the drive.

Published: 07th June 2021 09:45 AM

COVID Vaccine

For representational purpose (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Various Resident Welfare Associations (RWA) of Hyderabad are gearing up to launch vaccination drives in collaboration with private hospitals. The United Federation of RWAs (UFERWAS), in collaboration with an IT company, has developed the app i-Vaccinate to link RWAs with the hospitals and take up the vaccination drives.

UFERWAS general secretary BT Srinivasan informed that around 500 gated communities and colony associations had expressed interest in taking up the drive. He said that the i-Vaccinate app would help in various ways, including ensuring that everyone across all RWAs were covered through the vaccination camp. It would entail an option of delivering medical supplies at door step, provide telemedicine and counselling sessions to the residents. 

IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan unveiled the app over a virtually-held event on Sunday. He said that although there was a shortage of vaccines at present, it would be overcome by July. He further said that Bharat Biotech had agreed to give 4 lakh doses of its vaccine to the State government in the coming months and added that hospitals had been instructed by the government to set up vaccination centres in different areas rather than in one place. The event was also attended by UFERWAS president Dr Rao Chelikani. 

