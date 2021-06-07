Fuel prices continue to soar in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The fuel prices continue to increase in the city on Sunday, impacting the pockets of the residents. The fuel price saw a marginal increase on Sunday with Rs 0.28 hike in petrol and Rs 0.31 increase in diesel prices. However, Telangana has already joined the list of other states such as Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, where the petrol price has crossed Rs 100 per-litre mark.

The petrol price in Hyderabad, on Sunday, was recorded at Rs 98.83 per litre and diesel was at Rs 93.75 per litre. Petrol prices in some districts including, Adilabad, Jogulamba Gadwal, Nirmal and Kumarambheem Asifabad already crossed Rs 100 per litre, and the same is expected to occur in many other districts as well. The fuel prices in the city have been witnessing an increase since May 4.