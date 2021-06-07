Heroin worth Rs 78 crore seized at RGI airport

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In two separate drug hauls, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Hyderabad Unit, caught two women passengers from Zambia and Uganda smuggling heroin at the RGI Airport. Around 12 kg of heroin worth Rs 78 crore was seized from them. Both the passengers were travelling on business visas.

The Zambian woman concealed the drug under a gas pipe roll in her check-in baggage, and was caught immediately after she landed at the airport in the early hours of Sunday. Powdered heroin was wrapped and stuck to the wheel under the pipe roll.

The Ugandan passenger, meanwhile, hid heroin in her baggage, which was being transported in the cargo. The luggage went missing in transit and did not follow her to Hyderabad. When the woman came to collect her missing parcel on Saturday, DRI sleuths, who had already found heroin in it, arrested her. The duo could be working for the same network, suspected the DRI.