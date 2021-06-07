Hyderabad doctor suspects poison caused baby’s death

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 16-month-old girl Zoha Fathima died under suspicious conditions at Banjara hills on Saturday. The police registered a suspicious death case and started their investigation.

Doctors said that she could have consumed some poisonous material, leading to her death. The girl’s father Mohd Ibrahim filed a complaint on Saturday afternoon that their youngest child Zoha, while playing, started frothing suddenly from the mouth and nose.

They rushed her to Niloufer hospital, where she died undergoing treatment. Ibrahim, a painter, resides at Banjara Hills with his wife Asma Begum and children Muriyam Fathima and Mohd Saleem.