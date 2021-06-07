STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad firm begins Phase-II clinical trial of Covid drug

Niclosamide has been extensively used in past for treatment of tapeworm’s infection in adults as well as children.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Another Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical company is at the forefront of discovering Covid-19 medication. The city-based Laxai Life Sciences, in collaboration with the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), has initiated Phase-II clinical trial of the anti-helminitic drug Niclosamide for treatment of hospitalised Covid-19 patients.

Director of the Hyderabad-based Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT) Dr Srivari Chandrashekhar highlighted that IICT was a partner in the clinical trial and pointed out that if the trial was successful, it could result in cost effective therapeutic options for patients.Niclosamide has been extensively used in past for treatment of tapeworm’s infection in adults as well as children.

Dr Ram Vishwakarma, Advisor to CSIR Director General Dr Shekhar C Mande, pointed out that Niclosamide was identified as a promising repurposed drug by a research group from King’s College, London, that collaborated in this project.Dr Vishwakarma said that another independent, collaborative research between CSIR-IIIM, Jammu and NCBS, Bangalore recently demonstrated that Niclosamide was also a potential SARS-CoV2 entry inhibitor blocking the viral entry through pH dependent endocytic pathway. 

Dr Ram Upadhayaya, CEO of Laxai Lifesciences said that the clinical trial had been initiated this week at different sites and was expected to be completed within 8-12 weeks. Based on successful clinical evidence generated during the trials, emergency use authorisation may be sought so that more treatment options are available for Covid patients.

