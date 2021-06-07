STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Short circuit leads to fire at OMC bus stop in Hyderabad

Due to the recent rains, the wires of the transformer were loose and it might have caused the accident, he added.

Firefighters try to douse the fire, which broke out near the bus stand of Osmania Medical College, Koti, due to short circuit in Hyderabad on Sunday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A fire broke out near the bus stand of Osmania Medical College, Koti, in the evening hours on Sunday, suspected to be from a short circuit. A transformer close to the bus stand caused the flames, say eyewitnesses. A sub-inspector (SI) with the Sultan Bazar police station said there was no human loss but the fire damaged a footwear store and a small paan shop including the sugarcane machine on the footpath. 

The total property loss is estimated to be around Rs 1.4 lakh. The bus stand, which falls under the limits of Sultan Bazar police station, is situated opposite to the Sultan Bazar traffic police station. The police noticed the engulfing fire at 7 pm and informed the firefighters. They reached the spot and extinguished the flames. The SI said the cause is likely to be a short circuit. Due to the recent rains, the wires of the transformer were loose and it might have caused the accident, he added.

