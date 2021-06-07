Three held in Hyderabad for illegally selling Amphotericin injections

HYDERABAD: Three persons were arrested for trading Amphotericin injections, used for the treatment of black fungus infection, illegally near Nakshatra Bazar in Bowenpally on Saturday. The police also seized 15 vials of Amphotericin B (Amphotret) 50 mg and handed them over to the SHO. The Commissioner’s Task Force of West Zone apprehended Vendidindi Nikhil Reddy, 21, a medical representative, Metta Sravanthi, 40, a housewife, and Tummanapalli Venu, 40, a marketing agent. While the market price of the injection is Rs 315, they would sell it at Rs 12,000 each.
