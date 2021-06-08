Lockdown violation: 19 card players land in police net in Keesara

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Special Operations Team (SOT) of Rachakonda police’s Malkajgiri zone on Sunday nabbed 19 persons playing cards while violating the lockdown at a house in Keesara.

The police seized over Rs 2 lakh in cash, mobile phones and cards. Based on a tip-off, the SOT, along with Keesara police, raided a house at Nethaji Nagar. Ch Babu, the organiser was residing at a rented house with his family. Probe revealed that the participants arrived during the relaxation hours.