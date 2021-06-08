STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Are you overhydrating?

The appropriate amount of water one needs to drink to be healthy, according to Ruman, is three litres a day.

Published: 08th June 2021

By Hymavathi M 
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: If you thought only dehydration was a problem, then get this -- on the other side of this coin, there is overhydration. Over the years, so many of our favourite actors have told us that their secret to their flawless skin is water. Even athletes, doctors and Instagram influencers talk about the importance of hydration for our health.

It is a fact that a lot of us forget to drink water throughout the day and often need reminder apps for it. But as many have come to believe that they need to drink as much water as they can to be healthy, there is a risk of overhydration.V Deepika, a student in Gachibowli, suffers from low blood pressure sometimes and feels very tired and thirsty. -"A couple of times, I got extremely thirsty and drank a lot of water, but ended up feeling nauseous. Ever since, I have been adding a pinch of salt to a glass of water and sip it slowly till the thirst recedes,-" she says.

A lot of us deal with several physical and mental discomforts by drinking water -- anxiety, headaches and stomach pain -- which can result in overhydration in some cases. Dr Shehzad Ruman, an endocrinologist in Hyderabad, noted that overhydration typically results in a condition called Hyponatremia. -"When people drink water more than necessary, it disturbs the sodium concentration in our bodies. This results in nausea and headache. It can also affect your brain and make you feel slow or confused,-" he says.

The appropriate amount of water one needs to drink to be healthy, according to Ruman, is three litres a day. If you find yourself drinking more than this, consult a doctor. Instead of participating in unhealthy water drinking challenges on social media, try to spice up your hydration routine by making infused water using your favourite herbs or fresh fruits. Some of the best options among fruits and herbs to make infused water are cucumber, mint, basil, strawberries and mangoes. In a pitcher of water, add your favourite combination of fruit/vegetable and herbs and let it sit in the fridge for two-three hours. Sip on it and enjoy your water instead of flooding your cells with too much H2O

Give your hydration routine a twist

Lemon & Mint Cooler

Ingredients

Lemon - 1, sliced

Mint leaves - 4-5

Method

In a bottle or pitcher of water, add the lemon slices and mint leaves

Let the water sit in the fridge for 2-3 hours before drinking it

Apple & Cinnamon Water

Ingredients

Apple - 1, sliced

Cinnamon stick - 1, broken down into small pieces

Method

Add the apple slices and cinnamon to a bottle of water and refrigerate for 3 hours

