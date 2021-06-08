STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Bringing back the good old oils

As per the National Institute of Nutrition guidelines, healthy oils should have a good balance of all the three fatty acids.

Published: 08th June 2021 12:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2021 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Mayank Tiwari
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cold pressing or wood pressing is an age-old yet laborious way of extracting olive oil without using chemicals. But with low cholesterol and refined oils, which are much cheaper, flooding the market, many have forgotten about wood-pressed oils. Nevertheless, there a handful who would still opt for these natural oils.

“Be it sunflower, groundnut, sesame or mustard, all refined oils are the same. It’s only the branding that differs,” says Naveen Agarwal, founder of Getnuts, a city-based company which has started producing wood-pressed oils. “Wood-pressed oils are expensive because the oil seeds are expensive.”

One should wonder how can companies sell groundnut oil for Rs 160 per litre, when a kilo of groundnut itself costs Rs 120. “A kilo of groundnut can give you only 340 ml of oil. It is all chemical processing and hydrolyzed oil, which is far from healthy,” he says.

Wood-pressed oils are expensive, nearly three times than labeled refined oils. They have a shorter shelf life and make food smell slightly rancid and sticky. But nutrition experts say these healthy fats are high in nutrients as these contain natural antioxidants and can help the body fight inflammation.

As per the National Institute of Nutrition guidelines, healthy oils should have a good balance of all the three fatty acids. “Cold-pressed oils are good for those with no cardiac aliments. These are not heated during manufacturing, hence contain the original nut r i t i o n a n d flavours,” says Dr Deepa Agarwal, chief nutritionist at Nutriclinic.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Every nation wants to have a dominant image that will get it the attention of the rest of the world. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Time for a brand rejig: A credible India ahead
The guidelines dropped recommendations of repurposed drugs.
Centre issues fresh, clear guidelines on Covid-19 care
A health worker collects swab sample from a person for COVID-19 test, at a market in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
With 86,498 fresh cases, Covid count in India dips below one lakh after over two months
Income Tax Department (Photo | PTI)
I-T launches new e-filing portal, asks taxpayers to update mobile number, email ID

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mumbai: This Social worker dresses up as clown to raise awareness about Covid-19 in slums
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp