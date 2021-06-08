Duo make suicide bid outside Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad before Telangana Cabinet meet

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Minutes before the Telangana Cabinet meet began at the Chief Minister’s camp office Pragathi Bhavan on Tuesday, two youngsters attempted suicide on the road outside. One of them jumped in the way of a minister’s car, while another doused himself with petrol. Both attempts were foiled and they were detained.

When the minister’s vehicle was proceeding towards Pragathi Bhavan, a man jumped in front of it. The alert car driver noticed him and stopped the car. Police pulled away the man and the vehicle proceeded.

Meanwhile, another man, reportedly the first person’s brother, doused himself with petrol. Police deployed for security rescued him. Both of them were detained and shifted to the police station for further inquiries. The incident in the highly secured area when there is movement of ministers triggered panic.

One of youths alleged that police were harassing him over petty issues, but inquiries later revealed that they were earlier arrested over land issues and were involved in cases. Police are inquiring about their antecedents.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)