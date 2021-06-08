Let’s not forget the kids

Himabindu Reddy By

HYDERABAD: The second wave of the pandemic has turned our lives upside down. While some of us are devastated after losing our dear ones, most of us are confused and uncertain about what’s going to happen next. In the midst of this chaos, children have been left out. While we at least have our WFH routine to take our minds of these depressing times, our kids have no distractions — no school, no playgrounds, no birthday parties. To address this, actor- producer Lakshmi Manchu recently rolled out her four-part series, Unlocking Positive Childhood Experiences, through which she urges people NOT to forget about our dear children. In an interview with TNIE, she talks about the importance of reassuring them and making them feel loved as the we fight out the pandemic. Excerpts:

What made you start the four-part series?

There has been a lot of information and misinformation during these times and every day, there’s a new coloured fungus we are hearing about. We don’t know what is true and what is not. There’s also talk about the next wave hitting the kids. All this instilled a lot of uncertainty and fear in me as I did not know what was true information. So, I thought I’ll bring in the best experts in this field, talk to them and empower us with knowledge and strength so that we do not operate out of fear. I thought a psychologist, nutritionist, a yoga expert and somebody who actually went through this can give us the best insights. That’s how I came up with this idea.

Have kids have been sidelined amid the chaos of this pandemic?

Kids have definitely been sidelined because parents themselves are dealing with things that they never thought of before. Trying to balance work, life, family and our children’s education with no schools right now, is a big challenge. And, we have sidelined them.

Challenges that parents face during such times?

The challenges that parents are facing are immense, from no schools to no playgrounds, no birthday parties, unable to engage their kids in social activities — all this will take a toll on them. We need to really connect, communicate and see how we can let our children’s feelings be heard.

How does one make sure that a child is mentally well?

A child’s mental health should be our first concern. Losing a year or two is not a big deal, but making sure that they are supported and loved, making them know that this too shall pass, and ensuring that they are not living in the fear of the unknown and this deadly virus will not get them. Every time I talk to some kids, this is their fear -- ‘something will happen to us’. We need to reassure them that if we take all the measures, we will be okay. Fi l l them wi t h strength.

Some parenting tips

Just love your child, protect them and give them a safe environment. If we are able to do this for them, it’s plenty. I’ve created a channel on YouTube called Chitti Chilakamma for parenting tips — how to make kids do their homework, eat on time, respect elders, what is good touch-bad touch and many more topics. There are over 40 topics. Happy parenting!

