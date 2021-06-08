STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Let’s not forget the kids

While some of us are devastated after losing our dear ones, most of us are confused and uncertain about what’s going to happen next.

Published: 08th June 2021 12:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2021 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Himabindu Reddy
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The second wave of the pandemic has turned our lives upside down. While some of us are devastated after losing our dear ones, most of us are confused and uncertain about what’s going to happen next. In the midst of this chaos, children have been left out. While we at least have our WFH routine to take our minds of these depressing times, our kids have no distractions — no school, no playgrounds, no birthday parties. To address this, actor- producer Lakshmi Manchu recently rolled out her four-part series, Unlocking Positive Childhood Experiences, through which she urges people NOT to forget about our dear children. In an interview with TNIE, she talks about the importance of reassuring them and making them feel loved as the we fight out the pandemic. Excerpts:

What made you start the four-part series?

There has been a lot of information and misinformation during these times and every day, there’s a new coloured fungus we are hearing about. We don’t know what is true and what is not. There’s also talk about the next wave hitting the kids. All this instilled a lot of uncertainty and fear in me as I did not know what was true information. So, I thought I’ll bring in the best experts in this field, talk to them and empower us with knowledge and strength so that we do not operate out of fear. I thought a psychologist, nutritionist, a yoga expert and somebody who actually went through this can give us the best insights. That’s how I came up with this idea.

Have kids have been sidelined amid the chaos of this pandemic?

Kids have definitely been sidelined because parents themselves are dealing with things that they never thought of before. Trying to balance work, life, family and our children’s education with no schools right now, is a big challenge. And, we have sidelined them.

Challenges that parents face during such times?

The challenges that parents are facing are immense, from no schools to no playgrounds, no birthday parties, unable to engage their kids in social activities — all this will take a toll on them. We need to really connect, communicate and see how we can let our children’s feelings be heard.

How does one make sure that a child is mentally well?

A child’s mental health should be our first concern. Losing a year or two is not a big deal, but making sure that they are supported and loved, making them know that this too shall pass, and ensuring that they are not living in the fear of the unknown and this deadly virus will not get them. Every time I talk to some kids, this is their fear -- ‘something will happen to us’. We need to reassure them that if we take all the measures, we will be okay. Fi l l them wi t h strength.

Some parenting tips

Just love your child, protect them and give them a safe environment. If we are able to do this for them, it’s plenty. I’ve created a channel on YouTube called Chitti Chilakamma for parenting tips — how to make kids do their homework, eat on time, respect elders, what is good touch-bad touch and many more topics. There are over 40 topics. Happy parenting!

Himabindu Reddy

himabindugopinath@ newindianexpress.com

@himureddy

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Every nation wants to have a dominant image that will get it the attention of the rest of the world. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Time for a brand rejig: A credible India ahead
The guidelines dropped recommendations of repurposed drugs.
Centre issues fresh, clear guidelines on Covid-19 care
A health worker collects swab sample from a person for COVID-19 test, at a market in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
With 86,498 fresh cases, Covid count in India dips below one lakh after over two months
Income Tax Department (Photo | PTI)
I-T launches new e-filing portal, asks taxpayers to update mobile number, email ID

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mumbai: This Social worker dresses up as clown to raise awareness about Covid-19 in slums
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp