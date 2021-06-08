Registrations resume at Sub-Registrar offices in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two days after registrations across the State were halted due to technical glitches, officials of the Stamps and Registration Department resumed the activity on Monday. Officials were in for a rough ride as hundreds thronged the Sub-Registrar offices (SRO) in Hyderabad and neighbouring districts to get their properties registered.

“We were asked to visit the SRO along with sellers and buyers to get the registration done. We had booked our slot two days ago, but were unable to get it due to a server error. On Sunday, we got to know that the officials were resuming the registration process on Monday,” said N Sunita Naik, an applicant at the Qutbullahpur SRO.

All the document-writer offices too were crowded with applicants and witnesses. “We have received 35 applications in the last two days, and nearly 20 applicants got their properties registered on Monday,” said S Rama Reddy, a document writer. The officials had conducted a thorough inquiry into the technical error, and found that heavy load on servers caused the delay. A three-member committee took measures to restore the process.