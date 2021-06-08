Stray dogs not Covid positive, assure GHMC officials

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It appears that the fear of Covid-19 has escalated to a state of paranoia in some residents of Banjara Hills. They recently made a series of complaints to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), pointing out that the stray dogs near KBR National Park are displaying coronavirus symptoms, including fever and lethargy.

The GHMC sent a team of dog catchers and a veterinarian from its Animal Welfare Centre in Fathullaguda to the location to look into the complaints. The team, however, found that the complaints were unfounded.

“The veterinarian inspected the stray dogs around the KBR National Park and did not find any of them suffering from fever or displaying other worrying symptoms. There is no cause of concern,” a senior official from GHMC’s Veterinary department said.