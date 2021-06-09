Dilapidated buildings in Hyderabad pose danger to residents

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the onset of monsoon, there are still about 350-400 old and dilapidated buildings that are waiting to cave in at any point of time during the rainy season in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits.Last year, of the total 518 dilapidated buildings, 337 structures were from before 2019. Of the 518 structures, action was taken on 210 old buildings, which included the demolition of 121 structures while 89 buildings were structurally repaired. Another 150 to 200 old buildings are likely to be added this year to the existing list.

Meanwhile, to protect and safeguard the life of the citizens during monsoon, the civic body has drawn an action plan for taking up a special drive for the demolition of dangerous and dilapidated structures.

The GHMC issued instructions with regard to the action plan on dealing with the dilapidated structures as the India Meteorological Department predicted normal to heavy rains this year.

GHMC Commissioner D S Lokesh Kumar issued instructions to concerned officials to take up action on dilapidated structures. The town planning wing has been told to conduct a quick and detailed survey for identification of the dilapidated structures in respective areas and take further action to forward the same to the engineering wing for report on structural stability.

In the case of most dangerous structures, advance precautionary measures should be taken such as vacation of residents, sealing of buildings, barricading around the structure and a display notice cautioning the public against moving around in the structure.