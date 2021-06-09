STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Dilapidated buildings in Hyderabad pose danger to residents

To protect and safeguard the life of the citizens during monsoon, the civic body has drawn an action plan for taking up a special drive for the demolition of dangerous and dilapidated structures.

Published: 09th June 2021 10:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2021 10:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the onset of monsoon, there are still about 350-400 old and dilapidated buildings that are waiting to cave in at any point of time during the rainy season in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits.Last year, of the total 518 dilapidated buildings, 337 structures were from before 2019. Of the 518 structures, action was taken on 210 old buildings, which included the demolition of 121 structures while 89 buildings were structurally repaired. Another 150 to 200 old buildings are likely to be added this year to the existing list.

Meanwhile, to protect and safeguard the life of the citizens during monsoon, the civic body has drawn an action plan for taking up a special drive for the demolition of dangerous and dilapidated structures.

The GHMC issued instructions with regard to the action plan on dealing with the dilapidated structures as the India Meteorological Department predicted normal to heavy rains this year.

GHMC Commissioner D S Lokesh Kumar issued instructions to concerned officials to take up action on dilapidated structures. The town planning wing has been told to conduct a quick and detailed survey for identification of the dilapidated structures in respective areas and take further action to forward the same to the engineering wing for report on structural stability. 

In the case of most dangerous structures, advance precautionary measures should be taken such as vacation of residents, sealing of buildings, barricading around the structure and a display notice cautioning the public against moving around in the structure.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad GHMC
India Matters
For representational purposes
2 Covid-infected senior citizens recover in 8 days after antibody cocktail therapy
Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bengaluru. (File photo| EPS)
IISc-Bangalore top research institute in world, reveals ranking
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
State-owned banks getting ready for privatisation may come out with VRS
Eoin Morgan captain of Kolkata Knight Riders with Varun Chakaravarthy and Dinesh Karthik . (Photo | IPL)
Jos Buttler, Eoin Morgan under investigation for alleged racist remarks against Indians

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers from UK being taken to quarentine centre after one of them tested positive with new Covid strain. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Covid19: Gangrene, Hearing Loss Suggest Delta Strain "More Severe", say doctors
Arriving passengers walk past a sign in the arrivals area at Heathrow Airport in London. (File photo| AP)
What are the govt's new rules on Covid vaccination of international travellers?
Gallery
Two passenger trains collided in Pakistan's southern Sindh Province killing at least 63 people. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan train collision: Tragedy brings forth parlous state of public transportation in country
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp