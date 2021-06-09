Fish sales fail to increase during Mrigasira Karthi in Hyderabad

Md Nizamuddin By

HYDERABAD: Contrary to pre-Covid days when huge crowds were witnessed at fish markets on June 7 and 8 in view of the Mrigasira Karthi, the lockdown has affected fish sales across the city. The Bathini Goud family distributes a traditional fish medicine on Mirgasira Karthi day to patients suffering from asthma. The medicine is stuffed in a murrel fish and slipped into the mouths of patients.

However, this year it has been scrapped due to Covid. According to officials, these two days (June 7 and 8) people in Telangana prefer to eat fish and it has remained a tradition for centuries. “Almost 70 to 80 per cent of the households eat fish on the auspicious day,” said a higher official.

A few persons buying fish at a shop in Balanagar, Hyderabad, on the occassion of Mrigasira Karthi, on Tuesday | S Senbagapandiyan

The markets in Hyderabad were expecting good response this year and some 500 tonnes of fish arrived in the last two days. “Earlier, there used to be huge crowds and vehicles would be parked for one kilometre on both sides of the road. Today, we struggled to clear 500 tonnes of stock even though prices were slashed,” said G Srinivas, Secretary of Musheerabad Fish Market Association.Rohu and Katla, which during normal days are priced between Rs 120 to Rs 180 and Rs 140 to ~150 respectively, were sold for around Rs 90 and Rs 120 on June 8.

Fishermen have been demanding the State and Union Government to mark June 8 as National Fish Festival. “It’s scientifically proven that fish contains important nutrients. Historically people from Telangana eat fish, as monsoon impacts health and fish fulfills the body’s immunity needs,” said Balakrishna Lellela, State General Secretary, Telangana Fishermen and Fishery Workers Union.