STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Fish sales fail to increase during Mrigasira Karthi in Hyderabad

Festival marked by the distribution of fish medicine believed to cure breathing disorders

Published: 09th June 2021 10:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2021 10:34 AM   |  A+A-

A fisherman jumps off the fishing boat after tying it to a poll at Kasimedu Fishing Harbour.

Representational image (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By  Md Nizamuddin
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Contrary to pre-Covid days when huge crowds were witnessed at fish markets on June 7 and 8 in view of the Mrigasira Karthi, the lockdown has affected fish sales across the city. The Bathini Goud family distributes a traditional fish medicine on Mirgasira Karthi day to patients suffering from asthma. The medicine is stuffed in a murrel fish and slipped into the mouths of patients.

However, this year it has been scrapped due to Covid. According to officials, these two days (June 7 and 8) people in Telangana prefer to eat fish and it has remained a tradition for centuries. “Almost 70 to 80 per cent of the households eat fish on the auspicious day,” said a higher official. 

A few persons buying fish at a shop in Balanagar, Hyderabad, on the occassion of Mrigasira Karthi, on Tuesday | S Senbagapandiyan

The markets in Hyderabad were expecting good response this year and some 500 tonnes of fish arrived in the last two days. “Earlier, there used to be huge crowds and vehicles would be parked for one kilometre on both sides of the road. Today, we struggled to clear 500 tonnes of stock even though prices were slashed,” said G Srinivas, Secretary of Musheerabad Fish Market Association.Rohu and Katla, which during normal days are priced between Rs 120 to Rs 180 and Rs 140 to ~150 respectively, were sold for around Rs 90 and Rs 120 on June 8.

Fishermen have been demanding the State and Union Government to mark June 8 as National Fish Festival. “It’s scientifically proven that fish contains important nutrients. Historically people from Telangana eat fish, as monsoon impacts health and fish fulfills the body’s immunity needs,” said Balakrishna Lellela, State General Secretary, Telangana Fishermen and Fishery Workers Union.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad fish sales Hyderabad Mrigasira Karthi
India Matters
For representational purposes
2 Covid-infected senior citizens recover in 8 days after antibody cocktail therapy
Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bengaluru. (File photo| EPS)
IISc-Bangalore top research institute in world, reveals ranking
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
State-owned banks getting ready for privatisation may come out with VRS
Eoin Morgan captain of Kolkata Knight Riders with Varun Chakaravarthy and Dinesh Karthik . (Photo | IPL)
Jos Buttler, Eoin Morgan under investigation for alleged racist remarks against Indians

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers from UK being taken to quarentine centre after one of them tested positive with new Covid strain. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Covid19: Gangrene, Hearing Loss Suggest Delta Strain "More Severe", say doctors
Arriving passengers walk past a sign in the arrivals area at Heathrow Airport in London. (File photo| AP)
What are the govt's new rules on Covid vaccination of international travellers?
Gallery
Two passenger trains collided in Pakistan's southern Sindh Province killing at least 63 people. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan train collision: Tragedy brings forth parlous state of public transportation in country
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp