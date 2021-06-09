Hyderabad woman, partner beats son to death for not eating

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A woman, along with her partner, beat her three-year-old son Umesh to death as the boy was not eating properly. The horrific incident took place at Jeedimetla. Police said Udaya and her partner beat up the child with a thick cable wire injuring him all over the body.

The injuries were so severe that the boy succumbed. Police said the woman claimed that she and her partner thrashed her son as he was not eating food properly and he became unconscious.

But it is suspected that the lovers wanted to do away with the child, as he was a hurdle in their relationship. The boy was brought for admission at a private hospital in Suraram. Doctors declared the child as brought dead and also alerted police who have begun an investigation.