Teenager starts walking from Hyderabad to meet Sonu Sood in Mumbai

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Venkatesh, an Intermediate student, started walking from Hyderabad to Mumbai over 700 km to meet his favourite actor Sonu Sood. From Pargi in Vikarabad district, he was recently spotted on the Hyderabad-Mumbai highway holding a placard which read: ‘The Real Hero, Sonu Sood. Padyatra from Hyd to Mumbai.’

In a video that is being widely circulated on social media, Venkatesh says the reason he decided to go the distance in this unforgiving heat is to meet, thank and show his love for Sonu Sood. The actor has been winning people’s hearts with his charity work ever since the pandemic hit the country. For Venkatesh, this walk is no big deal.

The teenager, who lost his mother when he was a child, fears that he will be orphaned soon as his father is unwell. “Whether Sonu Sood helps me or doesn’t, my goal is to meet him, the real hero,” Venkatesh says.

Such is his determination that every time the pain in his legs turns excruciating, the lad looks at the actor’s photo has gets motivated.

When Sonu Sood learned about Venkatesh on Facebook, he shared the viral video and wrote: “Thank you for all the love but please don’t risk your life by doing this. I know you all love me and I also love u all a lot.”

The actor has become a household name in the two Telugu States with many even worshiping him.

On Tuesday too, he helped a Telugu, who met with an accident. “You Lose some, You Win some. After losing a 25 year young boy today in Indore, whom we were planning to take to Hyd in an air ambulance, just got some good news. A 27 year old boy in Telangana, who had serious complications, is now out of danger. Every cloud has a silver lining (sic),” he tweeted.